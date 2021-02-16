The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is JSF Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

JSF Financial LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.77.

NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.80. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

