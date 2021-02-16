The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,883,000 after purchasing an additional 372,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after acquiring an additional 840,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,888,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,140,000 after acquiring an additional 315,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of TD opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

