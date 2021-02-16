The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manitowoc’s fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share and revenues both declined year over year. While earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. The company has remained focused on cutting costs, and taken efforts to increase productivity and eliminating waste amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to improvement in margins. The company has also been witnessing improved order levels lately. This is expected to continue, courtesy of the global economic recovery. Manitowoc’s market leading products and innovation pipeline also provide it with a competitive edge. Further, a strong liquidity position enables the company to invest in strategic growth projects. However, weak demand for mobile cranes, material cost inflation, a weakening dollar, and a less favorable product mix remain concerns.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $517.35 million, a P/E ratio of -44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Manitowoc by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

