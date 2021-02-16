The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s 4th Largest Position

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 3.7% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.23% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $23,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,911,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,010,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

