The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $121.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smucker has lagged the industry in the past six months. Higher stay-at-home trends are marring the company’s Away From Home business, which is likely to remain soft. Also, Smucker expects escalated SD&A costs in fiscal 2021. In fact, increased marketing investments in the back half of the year are likely to weigh on earnings in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Nevertheless, the company is benefiting from increased demand due to coronavirus-led higher at-home consumption, which has been driving its retail businesses. This was evident in second-quarter, wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were mainly backed by strength in the U.S. Retail Coffee and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods units, which are likely to keep gaining on elevated demand. Notably, management raised its fiscal 2021 view.”

Several other research firms have also commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.42.

SJM stock opened at $115.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 64.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 15.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

