The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,024,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,178,000. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HHC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of HHC opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $129.74.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.