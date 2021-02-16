The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $277.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day moving average is $275.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

