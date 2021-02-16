The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.96

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.96 and last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 1976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,864 shares of company stock worth $1,470,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 70.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 209.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

