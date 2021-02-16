The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.98-2.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24-2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.