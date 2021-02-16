The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,401 shares during the quarter. The Eastern comprises 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Eastern were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Eastern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Eastern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in The Eastern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 260,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in The Eastern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 548,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in The Eastern by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.26 per share, for a total transaction of $57,876.00. Company insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $164.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.11. The Eastern Company has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.

