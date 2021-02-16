The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 234.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $185.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.69 and a 200-day moving average of $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

