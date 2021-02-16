The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.18.
Shares of PLCE stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,121 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $15,260,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,030 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $9,468,000.
About The Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.