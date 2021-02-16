The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. The Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. Analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,121 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at about $15,260,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,030 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $9,468,000.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

