The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on BKGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

BKGFY stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

