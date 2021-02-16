THB Asset Management Takes $1.44 Million Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 254,389 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Iteris by 479.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Iteris by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Iteris by 21.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Iteris by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITI opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $256.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

