THB Asset Management Sells 1,646 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

THB Asset Management lowered its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Shares of LGND opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -174.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.