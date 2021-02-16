THB Asset Management Purchases 93 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $33,864,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,426 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $11,170,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $6,080,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 81,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

