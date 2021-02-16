THB Asset Management Has $998,000 Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 951,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,010,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 118,368 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 162,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 114,023 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.52.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

