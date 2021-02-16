Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,417 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after buying an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after buying an additional 195,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,946,000 after buying an additional 72,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $189.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $190.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.55.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,000 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

