Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $97,114.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,723 shares of company stock worth $1,113,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $115.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $148.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.60.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

