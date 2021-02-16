Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,573 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,185,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,796,000 after purchasing an additional 538,616 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $3,569,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,474,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $43.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

