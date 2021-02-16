Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,155.00

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,155.00 and last traded at $1,155.00, with a volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,119.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. BWS Financial started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $860.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.81.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 322 shares of company stock worth $230,547. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 29.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $5,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.