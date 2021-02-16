Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,282 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.39. 70,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $179.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.