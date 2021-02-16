Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $179.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

