Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 899,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. Ferro makes up approximately 1.8% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.09% of Ferro worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ferro by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Ferro by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 197.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period.

FOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of FOE opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

