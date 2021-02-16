Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 76,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.56% of Avid Technology worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVID. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 276,694 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.30.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

