Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 27,000 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Astec Industries comprises about 2.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.08% of Astec Industries worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,116,000 after buying an additional 139,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 116,947 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $5,923,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 41.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 346,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 101,254 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.30 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.02.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

