Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

CSII opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

