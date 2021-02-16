Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,815,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,542,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,502,000.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bally’s from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Bally's Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

