Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VPG opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.39 million, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

