Teton Advisors Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBT. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,369.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

JBT stock opened at $129.96 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $133.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

