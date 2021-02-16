Teton Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,550 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Extreme Networks worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $6,533,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 788.7% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,047,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 929,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,229,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,264,000 after purchasing an additional 744,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $2,311,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,145. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTR has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.