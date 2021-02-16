Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,905,000 after acquiring an additional 389,059 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 181,473 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 191,578 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 360,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

