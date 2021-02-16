Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,164,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -328.47 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,696,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,180 shares of company stock valued at $12,888,716. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.