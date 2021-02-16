Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Ternium stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ternium by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

