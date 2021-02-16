Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 62,658 shares of company stock worth $2,487,234 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

