Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders have sold 62,658 shares of company stock worth $2,487,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at $7,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Terex by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Terex by 120.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 370,667 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $12,435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,097 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

