Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TPX. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

TPX opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,537 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $998,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

