TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.05.

TSE T opened at C$26.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.80. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of C$18.55 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The company has a market cap of C$34.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.38.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

