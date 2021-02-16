Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $399.20

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $399.20 and last traded at $394.57, with a volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.91.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

