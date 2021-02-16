TD Securities Raises Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $41.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATUS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

