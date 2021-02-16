TCF National Bank Sells 238 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TCF National Bank reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.64 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $179.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day moving average is $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

