TCF National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TCF National Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $124.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average of $112.59. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $124.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

