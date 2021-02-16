TCF National Bank Has $5.58 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 272.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,557 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $80.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

