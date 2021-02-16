TCF National Bank Cuts Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

TCF National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.