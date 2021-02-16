TCF National Bank Buys 554 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,455,000 after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

AMT stock opened at $227.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average of $236.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

