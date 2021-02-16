TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TRP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to post earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

TSE:TRP opened at C$56.59 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$53.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.35.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$65.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.60.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.