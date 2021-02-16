Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 1,289 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 116,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.45. 142,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,973,597. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 120.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $46.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

