Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Makes New $203,000 Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 654,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,489,000 after purchasing an additional 171,480 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 412,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

