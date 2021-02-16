Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 263,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $210,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOPE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.80. 1,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,341. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.34.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

