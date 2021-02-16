Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,128. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

